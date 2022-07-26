Wagerr Price Hits $0.0070 on Major Exchanges (WGR)

Wagerr (WGR) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $2,711.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded down 18.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000101 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008479 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 245,308,562 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wagerr Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

