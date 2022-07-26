Waldron Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Nucor by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Nucor by 1.2% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NUE opened at $122.24 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $88.50 and a 12-month high of $187.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.01 by $0.66. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 30.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.