Waldron Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $86.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $73.74 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.19%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

