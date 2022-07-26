Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 83.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,932,000 after purchasing an additional 337,048 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in PayPal by 235.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 13.4% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 116.8% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 28.5% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $81.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PYPL. DA Davidson dropped their price target on PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PayPal from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

