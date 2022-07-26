Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $961,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MY Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,816,000 after purchasing an additional 34,997 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 376.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,539,000 after acquiring an additional 13,699 shares in the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VV opened at $180.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.41. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $166.09 and a 52-week high of $222.59.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.