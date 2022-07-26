Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 27,106 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,106 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 189,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,627,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,580,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $102.98 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $116.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.66.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

