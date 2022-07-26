Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 865 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,846 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 61,540 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,443,000 after acquiring an additional 34,315 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 15,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.63.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $194.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.68. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.23%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

