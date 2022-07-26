Waldron Private Wealth LLC Takes $1.02 Million Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GBIL. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,095,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,675,000 after buying an additional 782,981 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2,263.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 814,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,403,000 after purchasing an additional 780,055 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,893,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,607,000 after purchasing an additional 23,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 157,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,760,000 after buying an additional 17,101 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $99.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.92. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.73 and a 12-month high of $100.12.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.