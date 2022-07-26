Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Lowered to $145.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.83% from the stock’s current price.

WMT has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.79.

Walmart Stock Down 0.1 %

WMT stock opened at $132.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $361.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.50 and a 200-day moving average of $137.93.

Insider Activity

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

