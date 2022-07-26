Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Lowered to $155.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Guggenheim from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.79.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $132.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.50 and its 200 day moving average is $137.93. Walmart has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

