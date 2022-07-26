Waltonchain Price Down 8.5% This Week (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $18.29 million and $6.17 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waltonchain (WTC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 85,516,369 coins and its circulating supply is 80,541,157 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

