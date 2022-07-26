Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Trading 3.5% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $52.06 and last traded at $51.99. 2,587 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 48,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.24.

The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 30.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS.

Washington Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Washington Trust Bancorp

WASH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WASH. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 49.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 84,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 515,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,326,000 after acquiring an additional 67,339 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 958,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,306,000 after acquiring an additional 37,258 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,819,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $902.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.88 and its 200 day moving average is $51.75.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

