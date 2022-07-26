Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Gap Down to $49.34

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.34, but opened at $46.40. Wayfair shares last traded at $46.38, with a volume of 30,214 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on W. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Wayfair from $108.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Wayfair to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Wayfair Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 2.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wayfair

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($3.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.59) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $69,256.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,570,350.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $69,256.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,570,350.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Choe purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,745,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,486,977.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,223 shares of company stock worth $888,783 in the last 90 days. 27.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Wayfair by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,512,000 after acquiring an additional 132,647 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,862,000 after purchasing an additional 100,946 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,680,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,258,000 after purchasing an additional 867,799 shares during the period. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,085,000 after purchasing an additional 285,729 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,902,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,413,000 after purchasing an additional 179,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Featured Stories

