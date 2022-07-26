Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,013 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 33,509 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,826 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.50.

NYSE BA opened at $154.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.36. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $241.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

