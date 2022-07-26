Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 9.1% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $19,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AGG opened at $103.49 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $116.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.66.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.