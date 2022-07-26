Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 510,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:QUAL opened at $117.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.35. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

Further Reading

