Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 321,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,711,000 after acquiring an additional 30,009 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.5 %

AstraZeneca stock opened at $66.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $206.07 billion, a PE ratio of -207.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.00. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $53.63 and a one year high of $71.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.16 and a 200 day moving average of $63.42.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.35% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from £100 ($120.48) to £120 ($144.58) in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Danske began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($108.43) to £110 ($132.53) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from £102 ($122.89) to £111 ($133.73) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8,840.50.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

