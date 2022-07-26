Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $66,420,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 316.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 491,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,596,000 after purchasing an additional 373,408 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,805,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,561,000 after purchasing an additional 267,255 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,690,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,010,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IWN opened at $144.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.98. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.55 and a fifty-two week high of $178.19.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

