Wedbush Raises LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Price Target to $20.00

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2022

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Wedbush to $20.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday. Wedbush's price objective points to a potential upside of 40.25% from the company's current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

NYSE:LC traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.26. 169,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 2.00. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $49.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.43 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm's revenue was up 173.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LendingClub will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LendingClub news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 5,405 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $75,994.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other LendingClub news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 5,405 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $75,994.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $34,459.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,325 shares of company stock valued at $520,885 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at $722,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 25,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 13,937 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in LendingClub by 665.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 307,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after buying an additional 267,550 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 46,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

