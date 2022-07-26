Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for American Express (AXP)

American Express (NYSE: AXP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

  • 7/26/2022 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $148.00 to $159.00.
  • 7/25/2022 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $143.00 to $155.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 7/25/2022 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $153.00 to $157.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 7/25/2022 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $157.00 to $160.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 7/25/2022 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $180.00.
  • 7/19/2022 – American Express was given a new $184.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..
  • 7/13/2022 – American Express had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 7/12/2022 – American Express was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $143.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $223.00.
  • 7/11/2022 – American Express had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $190.00 to $157.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 7/11/2022 – American Express had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $220.00 to $201.00.
  • 7/6/2022 – American Express had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $202.00 to $163.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 6/17/2022 – American Express was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.
  • 6/10/2022 – American Express had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $212.00 price target on the stock.
  • 6/6/2022 – American Express was upgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

American Express Trading Up 0.5 %

AXP opened at $153.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.45. The firm has a market cap of $115.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXPGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.90%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Express

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 849 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,472 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

