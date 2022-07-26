Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for American Express (AXP)

American Express (NYSE: AXP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/26/2022 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $148.00 to $159.00.

7/25/2022 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $143.00 to $155.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/25/2022 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $153.00 to $157.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/25/2022 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $157.00 to $160.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/25/2022 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $180.00.

7/19/2022 – American Express was given a new $184.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

7/13/2022 – American Express had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – American Express was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $143.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $223.00.

7/11/2022 – American Express had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $190.00 to $157.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/11/2022 – American Express had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $220.00 to $201.00.

7/6/2022 – American Express had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $202.00 to $163.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/17/2022 – American Express was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

6/10/2022 – American Express had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $212.00 price target on the stock.

6/6/2022 – American Express was upgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

American Express Trading Up 0.5 %

AXP opened at $153.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.45. The firm has a market cap of $115.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.90%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Express

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 849 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,472 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

