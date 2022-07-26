Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Werner Enterprises (WERN)

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/19/2022 – Werner Enterprises had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $49.00 to $44.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Werner Enterprises was given a new $41.00 price target on by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

7/15/2022 – Werner Enterprises had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $43.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – Werner Enterprises had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – Werner Enterprises had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $43.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – Werner Enterprises had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $46.00 to $42.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

6/27/2022 – Werner Enterprises is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:WERN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,165. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.75. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $48.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.50 and a 200-day moving average of $41.29.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $764.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.14 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 13.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 5.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 5.5% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 6,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 105,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

