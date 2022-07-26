Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Shares Up 14.3%

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG – Get Rating) shot up 14.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 447,680 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,861,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Western Energy Services Trading Up 14.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$162.43 million and a PE ratio of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.48, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Get Western Energy Services alerts:

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$50.48 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Western Energy Services Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Energy Services Company Profile

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as oilfield rental equipment services to other oilfield service companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.