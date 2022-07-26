Westlake (WLK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.53 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 18.76%. Westlake’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect Westlake to post $22 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of Westlake stock opened at $92.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Westlake has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $141.19.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.09%.

WLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Westlake from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Westlake from $117.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Westlake news, COO Roger L. Kearns sold 8,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $1,142,781.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,389 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,237.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Westlake news, COO Roger L. Kearns sold 8,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $1,142,781.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,389 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,237.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 37,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total value of $4,938,272.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,667,523.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,260 shares of company stock worth $9,706,190 in the last three months. 73.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 189.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,029,000 after purchasing an additional 524,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Westlake by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 538,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,476,000 after acquiring an additional 16,281 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Westlake by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,626,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Westlake by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,017,000 after acquiring an additional 10,077 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Westlake by 33.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,258,000 after acquiring an additional 28,904 shares during the period.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

