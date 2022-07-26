Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,712.50.
WTBDY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,770 ($45.42) to GBX 3,910 ($47.11) in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Whitbread to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,620 ($43.61) to GBX 2,790 ($33.61) in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Whitbread from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($48.19) to GBX 4,150 ($50.00) in a report on Thursday, June 16th.
Whitbread Price Performance
Whitbread stock opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.15.
Whitbread Company Profile
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.
