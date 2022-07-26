Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $128.80

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 128.80 ($1.55) and last traded at GBX 136.78 ($1.65), with a volume of 7450780 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 169 ($2.04).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Wickes Group from GBX 220 ($2.65) to GBX 280 ($3.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.86) target price on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 354 ($4.27).

Get Wickes Group alerts:

Wickes Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 179.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 187.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £355.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 734.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wickes Group Company Profile

In other Wickes Group news, insider David Wood acquired 58,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.05) per share, with a total value of £99,489.10 ($119,866.39).

(Get Rating)

Wickes Group plc operates as a retailer of home repair, maintenance, and improvement products and services in the United Kingdom. It supports customers home improvements plans through Local Trade, do-it-for-me (DIFM), and do-it-yourself (DIY) prepositions. The company's products portfolio includes kitchens, bathrooms, garden maintenance and decorating areas, building supplies, tools, timber and sheet materials, doors, windows, flooring and tiles, painting, lofty conversions, driveways, joinery and landscaping, and glazing categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wickes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wickes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.