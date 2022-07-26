Wilen Investment Management CORP. Has $9.59 Million Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Huntsman comprises 7.2% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $9,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 369.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Price Performance

Huntsman stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.01. 23,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044,837. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.51 and a 200 day moving average of $34.92. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

Huntsman announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HUN shares. UBS Group lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Huntsman from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.