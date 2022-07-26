Wilen Investment Management CORP. Has $9.59 Million Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Huntsman comprises 7.2% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $9,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 369.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.
Huntsman Price Performance
Huntsman stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.01. 23,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044,837. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.51 and a 200 day moving average of $34.92. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21.
Huntsman Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 15.71%.
Huntsman announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently commented on HUN shares. UBS Group lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Huntsman from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.
Huntsman Company Profile
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Huntsman (HUN)
- Is NIO’s Valuation a Bull Trap or a Screaming Buy?
- Oil & Gas Stocks That Will Likely Outperform Despite Falling Crude Prices
- Is RPM International Shifting Into High Gear?
- MarketBeat Podcast Bear Market Tips For Active Traders
- Palantir Stock is Showing Signs of Life
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.