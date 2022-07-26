Wilen Investment Management CORP. Invests $428,000 in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSI. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Life Storage by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Life Storage by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LSI traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.98. 2,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,828. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.66 and a 52-week high of $154.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.74.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $233.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.01 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 32.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 126.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Life Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.73.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

