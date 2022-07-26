Wilen Investment Management CORP. Sells 200 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. trimmed its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Phillips 66 accounts for 1.4% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Community Trust NA increased its position in Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Phillips 66 by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.52. The company had a trading volume of 9,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,375,972. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.97.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.60%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

