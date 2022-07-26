Windsor Group LTD Buys 75 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 63,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,039,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $910,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $219.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.12. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.83 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $78.67 billion, a PE ratio of 55.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a report on Friday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.44.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

