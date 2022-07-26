Windsor Group LTD Has $552,000 Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 95.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Gpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

SCHA opened at $41.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.76 and a 200 day moving average of $44.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.64 and a 12 month high of $55.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

