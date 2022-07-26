Windsor Group LTD Invests $208,000 in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Windsor Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE PNC opened at $164.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.39 and a 52 week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,945.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,945.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

