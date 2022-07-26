Windsor Group LTD Invests $393,000 in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Windsor Group LTD purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,840,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,878,000 after acquiring an additional 950,247 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,996,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,367,000 after acquiring an additional 410,136 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,422,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,716 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,307,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,722,000 after buying an additional 1,646,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,167,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,538,000 after buying an additional 1,023,844 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $42.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.36 and its 200 day moving average is $43.98. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $41.22 and a 1 year high of $46.13.

