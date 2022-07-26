Windsor Group LTD Reduces Stock Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Windsor Group LTD lowered its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 561.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $59.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.92. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52-week low of $43.04 and a 52-week high of $85.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $638.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.80 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $343,817.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $87.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.