Windsor Group LTD Sells 19,456 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Windsor Group LTD lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,456 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW stock opened at $64.41 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.62 and a 1-year high of $85.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.30.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

