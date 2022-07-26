Windsor Group LTD Sells 281 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Windsor Group LTD lessened its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $744,840,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,316,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,232,221,000 after purchasing an additional 210,839 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,242,988,000 after purchasing an additional 104,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.0 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. UBS Group downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.42.

NYSE ITW opened at $191.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.31. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

