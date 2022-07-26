Windsor Group LTD Trims Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Windsor Group LTD reduced its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in PPG Industries by 157.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.65.

NYSE PPG opened at $126.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $177.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.75 and a 200-day moving average of $131.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

In other news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

