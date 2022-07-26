Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUPU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUPU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 736,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,409,000.
PowerUp Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PWUPU remained flat at $10.09 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,291. PowerUp Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $11.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06.
About PowerUp Acquisition
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PowerUp Acquisition (PWUPU)
- Simpson Manufacturing Quietly Builds Foundations For Growth
- Is NIO’s Valuation a Bull Trap or a Screaming Buy?
- Oil & Gas Stocks That Will Likely Outperform Despite Falling Crude Prices
- Is RPM International Shifting Into High Gear?
- Is High-Yield Whirlpool A Value Trap?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWUPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUPU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for PowerUp Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerUp Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.