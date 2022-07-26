Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUPU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUPU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 736,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,409,000.

PowerUp Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PWUPU remained flat at $10.09 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,291. PowerUp Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $11.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06.

Get PowerUp Acquisition alerts:

About PowerUp Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business within the interactive media, digital media, sports, entertainment, and/or leisure areas.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWUPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUPU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PowerUp Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerUp Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.