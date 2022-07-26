Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $22.73 Million Stock Position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB – Get Rating) by 111.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 22.50% of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust worth $22,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Stock Performance

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.32. The company had a trading volume of 416 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,903. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust has a fifty-two week low of $113.05 and a fifty-two week high of $134.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.46.

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

