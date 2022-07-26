WOM Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $491,932.00 (WOM)

WOM Protocol (WOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0465 or 0.00000222 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, WOM Protocol has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.91 million and $491,932.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WOM Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004775 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,914.15 or 0.99984310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004779 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003497 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002444 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00125122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00029526 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004778 BTC.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol (WOM) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 coins. The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol.

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOM Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOM Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.