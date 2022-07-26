Woodcoin Price Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (LOG)

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 26th. In the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for $2.20 or 0.00010499 BTC on major exchanges. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $17.68 million and approximately $50,729.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,961.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,383.11 or 0.06598226 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000291 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00024149 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.64 or 0.00251134 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00114487 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.31 or 0.00702761 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.16 or 0.00554151 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005519 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

