Woonkly Power Price Tops $0.0229 on Top Exchanges (WOOP)

Woonkly Power (WOOP) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. Woonkly Power has a total market cap of $3.58 million and $3.51 million worth of Woonkly Power was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woonkly Power coin can now be purchased for $0.0229 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Woonkly Power has traded 37.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Woonkly Power

Woonkly Power’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,732,023 coins. Woonkly Power’s official Twitter account is @woonklyEN.

Buying and Selling Woonkly Power

According to CryptoCompare, “Woonkly is a DEFI protocol that enables a Decentralized Social Network in which the capital invested in post advertising by advertisers is shared with the people who interact with that content (Post, Photo, Video, Podcast); all created and working 100% on Blockchain using our own main network (Hyperledger BESU and Polkadot) connected with Binance Smart Chain (BSC). “

