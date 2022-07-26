World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Benchmark

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Benchmark from $71.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WWE. Loop Capital raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.89.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $71.81 on Tuesday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.58.

Insider Activity at World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $333.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.70 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 53.60%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 271,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,087,105.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 41.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Wrestling Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,107,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 14.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter worth $887,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

See Also

