WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 31.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS.

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $42.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. WSFS Financial has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $56.30.

Institutional Trading of WSFS Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 69.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 980,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,704,000 after buying an additional 402,212 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 174.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 36,284 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter worth $15,695,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About WSFS Financial

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

(Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

