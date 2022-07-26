WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 11.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS.
WSFS Financial Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $42.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.57. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $56.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WSFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.25.
About WSFS Financial
WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.
