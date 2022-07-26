XCAD Network One Day Trading Volume Hits $929,189.00 (XCAD)

XCAD Network (XCAD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. XCAD Network has a market cap of $43.15 million and $929,189.00 worth of XCAD Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XCAD Network coin can currently be purchased for $1.41 or 0.00006670 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, XCAD Network has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004738 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001573 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002210 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00017368 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001945 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00031639 BTC.
XCAD Network Coin Profile
XCAD Network’s total supply is 198,885,134 coins and its circulating supply is 30,650,289 coins. XCAD Network’s official Twitter account is @XcademyOfficial.
XCAD Network Coin Trading
