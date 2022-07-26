Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Trading 9.1% Higher

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) traded up 9.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.94 and last traded at $0.92. 63,921 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 136,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Xenetic Biosciences from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Get Xenetic Biosciences alerts:

Xenetic Biosciences Stock Up 9.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average is $0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences ( NASDAQ:XBIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Xenetic Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 36.03% and a negative net margin of 433.70%. The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. Equities analysts expect that Xenetic Biosciences Inc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xenetic Biosciences stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.14% of Xenetic Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xenetic Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenetic Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.