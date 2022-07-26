XinFin Network (XDC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.65 Billion

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. XinFin Network has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and $11.38 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XinFin Network has traded flat against the dollar. One XinFin Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.00 or 0.00771678 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XinFin Network Coin Profile

XinFin Network (XDC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 37,693,293,519 coins and its circulating supply is 12,293,293,519 coins. The official website for XinFin Network is xinfin.org. The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinFin_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XinFin Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard. Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XinFin Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XinFin Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XinFin Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

