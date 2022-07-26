Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Trading Up 5.3%

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) was up 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.44 and last traded at $18.44. Approximately 2,840 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 316,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on YMAB shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $806.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.60.

Institutional Trading of Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.07. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 291.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,877,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,187,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,428,000 after purchasing an additional 852,112 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,942,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,485,000 after purchasing an additional 524,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 386.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 398,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 316,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,986,000 after purchasing an additional 177,734 shares during the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

