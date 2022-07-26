yearn.finance Hits One Day Volume of $105.00 Million (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. yearn.finance has a total market capitalization of $243.50 million and approximately $105.00 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One yearn.finance coin can now be purchased for $6,646.05 or 0.31509023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004741 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001577 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002231 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00017444 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001945 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00031687 BTC.
About yearn.finance
yearn.finance was first traded on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 coins and its circulating supply is 36,638 coins. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance.
yearn.finance Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yearn.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.
