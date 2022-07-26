YFDAI.FINANCE (YF-DAI) Trading 3.3% Higher This Week

YFDAI.FINANCE (YF-DAI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. One YFDAI.FINANCE coin can now be purchased for approximately $35.51 or 0.00168235 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, YFDAI.FINANCE has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. YFDAI.FINANCE has a market capitalization of $141,556.71 and $119,024.00 worth of YFDAI.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004738 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001573 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002210 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00017368 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001945 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00031639 BTC.
YFDAI.FINANCE Profile
YFDAI.FINANCE’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,986 coins. The official website for YFDAI.FINANCE is yfdai.finance. YFDAI.FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YfdaiF.
YFDAI.FINANCE Coin Trading
